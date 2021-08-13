102 die of Covid-19 in a single day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday reported highest number of Covid-19 deaths of the fourth coronavirus wave as 102 deaths were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours, which is also the highest toll in the past three months.

According to the Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), nationwide 4,934 more Covid-19 infections were recorded on Wednesday taking the countrywide tally to 1,085,294 since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020. After the death of 102 people in the past 24 hours, the nationwide death tally has climbed to 24,187.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has surged to 86,217. According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, Covid-19 positivity in the country was recorded at 8.3 percent. Nationwide a total 59,397 tests were conducted of which 19,978 tests in Sindh, 19,773 in Punjab, 10,994 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 5,421 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,514 in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 974 in Balochistan, and 743 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The NCOC data further revealed that a total 3,376 coronavirus patients were recovered in the past 24 hours taking the nationwide recoveries tally to 974,890 people.

During the past 24 hours, out of the 102 coronavirus patients who died, 98 were under treatment in the hospitals of which 45 died on ventilators, the NCOC said. As usual, Sindh and Punjab remained the most Covid-19-hit regions in the country as 41 deaths were reported in Sindh and 36 deaths were reported in Punjab.

At present, a total 5,042 coronavirus patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country of which 4,584 patients are under treatment in critical condition. Countrywide a total 450 ventilators were occupied, while there was no Covid-affected person on ventilator in Balochistan and the AJK.

The ICT with 47 percent ventilator occupancy is at the top among the four cities where maximum ventilators are occupied followed by Multan with 42 percent, Bahawalpur 40 percent, and Peshawar 36 percent. Abbottabad with 71 percent occupancy of oxygen beds was top among the four cities with the maximum utilisations of oxygen beds followed by Karachi with 59 percent, District Diamer of GB 50 percent, and Swat 44 percent.

Out of a total of 1,085,294 coronavirus cases detected in the country since February 2020, Sindh with 406,109 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 368,195 cases, KPK 150,026 cases, ICT 92,233 cases, Balochistan 31,341, AJK 28,347, and GB 9,043 cases.

Out of 24,187 nationwide deaths were recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab with 11,292 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 6,316 deaths, KPK 4,604 deaths of which 16 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT 824 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, AJK with 658 deaths of which four died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 332 deaths, and GB with 161 deaths of which three died on Wednesday.

A total of 16,675,527 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Countrywide, so far, a total 40,664,110 coronavirus doses are administered to the people in Pakistan of which 11,497,462are fully and 32,607,884 partially.

