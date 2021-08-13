PIA's operations up to int'l standards: Transport Canada

KARACHI: The Canadian Agency, Transport Canada has issued a letter to PIA on successfully completing the Safety Validation and Air Worthiness Audit conducted by them on ICAO Airworthiness Elements.

The letter, issued on August 11, 2021, declares PIA's operations up to international standards and closes down all its reservations pertaining to the flight safety and operations of Pakistan's national flag carrier. The audit was conducted in the aftermath of the flight authorisations suspension by the European Air Safety Agency (EASA) on all Pakistani operators consequent to the pilots' licenses scandal.

The Transport Canada's Safety Validation and Airworthiness Audit Desk conducted the audit of PIA from August 2020 till September 2020. Though interim permissions were granted to PIA to operate into Canadian territory which is used to conduct repatriation operations during the period of Covid-19 flight restrictions and later were converted into regular passenger flights, still continuing to this day.

With new validation, the PIA can operate with much more ease and comfort. It is worth mentioning that the premier airlines safety audit and accreditation agency IOSA has already issued an operator license to PIA till July of 2023.

