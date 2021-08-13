Dr Essa Prime Fitness Academy's launching today

KARACHI: Pakistan's first chain of physiotherapy center, Dr Essa Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center and Prime Fitness are jointly commencing Pakistan's first and most promising fitness academy, Dr Essa Prime Fitness Academy. The academy was founded by Dr Farhan Issa, CEO, Essa Laboratories, Fitness Model and Director, Prime Fitness, Muhammad Wasif and Co-founder Waleed Shakeel.

Dr Essa Prime Fitness Academy aims to promote the fitness industry in Pakistan and provide the best fitness training certification, which is accepted and has international worth, by providing international style training and education.

The launching press conference of Dr Essa Prime Fitness Academy will be held on Friday, August 13 at 3 pm at Karachi Press Club. Among the special guests, CEO Dr Farhan Essa, Ambassador and Head of Physical Fitness Wasif Mohammad, Fitness Group Class Expert Nusrat Hidayatullah, Founder Waleed Shakeel, General Manager Marketing Dr Essa Laboratory Dr Nayyar Jabeen, Head of Physiotherapy Dr Mohammad Khan Bugti, Senior Manager Allied Health Services Dr Anum Amir, will be present at the Press Conference.

Muhammad Zohaib, Registrar Dr Faizan as well as all the lecturers including Rabb Nawaz, Dr Mahnoor and other famous fitness experts and trainers will be present at the launching press conference of Dr Essa Prime Fitness Academy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021