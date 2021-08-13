ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Recharge Pakistan programme: WWF-Pakistan convenes consultative multi-stakeholder workshop

Recorder Report 13 Aug 2021

LAHORE: WWF-Pakistan here on Thursday convened a consultative multi-stakeholder workshop for the endorsement of sites and interventions and to get feedback from the stakeholders on pre-feasibility studies on ‘Recharge Pakistan’ programme to apply nature-based solutions for ecosystem restoration and flood risk reduction.

The Recharge Pakistan programme is a joint initiative of the federal ministry of climate change, federal flood commission, under the ministry of water resources, and WWF-Pakistan. This programme enables unprecedented collaboration between several government entities, WWF-Pakistan and other stakeholders to promote nature-based solutions for climate change adaptation across Pakistan’s Indus River Basin.

Public and private stakeholders from across the province attended the workshop which included presentations on the Recharge Pakistan programme by senior WWF officials and a discussion on the findings of the pre-feasibility study by Water Sprint Limited (WSL), the project consultant hired by WWF-Pakistan.

Speaking about the programme, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan stated, “Typically, we have focused on hardcore, grey infrastructure. However, this must be supplemented by nature-based solutions when we talk about climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction. Recharge Pakistan is a flagship programme, which aims to increase water storage and groundwater recharge through floodplain and wetlands management, and hill torrent management while building the resilience of vulnerable communities through climate-adapted, community-based natural resource management.” He added that the project is now at a critical stage, where details of sites and interventions are under consideration. “It is important to evaluate and select intervention sites on a scientific basis and we are fortunate that relevant government departments and a wide array of stakeholders from the non-profit sector, academia and research, are contributing towards this and taking ownership of the programme”. Dr Masood Arshad, Senior Director Water, Food and Climate, WWF-Pakistan delivered a detailed presentation about the key components of the programme; including flood risk management, enhancing resilience of vulnerable communities to climate change and enabling a paradigm shift towards ecosystem-based adaptation in Pakistan. He also highlighted how the programme had evolved through a consensus-based approach, with a heavy emphasis on engagement with key stakeholders, ranging from national and sub-national government entities, development partners and donors, research organizations and the international WWF network.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

climate change WWF Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan federal ministry Dr Masood Arshad

Recharge Pakistan programme: WWF-Pakistan convenes consultative multi-stakeholder workshop

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ord

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

SBP’s forex reserves down $223m

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

10 dams to be constructed in 10 years, says PM

NSA rejects Taliban support allegations

Qureshi says ‘Indian-Afghan’ nexus behind Dasu bus attack

Delta variant crimps oil demand outlook: IEA

Dasu attackers wanted to target Diamer Basha Dam first: FM Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.