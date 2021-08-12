ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
US Embassy in Kabul urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately

  • Urges US citizens to leave using available commercial flight options
Reuters Updated 12 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday urged US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options, a notice on the website of US Embassy in Kabul said, amid a speedy Taliban advance across the country.

Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday. This took them to within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul, the latest in their rapid takeover as the United States withdraws its troops from the country, leaving the Afghan government to fight the militant group on its own.

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

"The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options," a notice on the embassy's website said, and warned Americans about the capability of the mission at this time in serving citizens.

"Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the notice said.

The United States on April 27 ordered government employees out of its embassy in Kabul if their work could be done elsewhere, citing increasing violence in the city.

Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take over in 90: US intelligence

State Department spokesman Ned Price earlier this week said the official posture of the embassy has not changed, when answering questions about whether an evacuation of the embassy is more likely.

But he added that Washington was evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis.

