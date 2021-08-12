ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinians get 150,000 doses of Pfizer virus vaccine

AFP 12 Aug 2021

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority said Thursday it had taken delivery of 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, amid an upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the occupied West Bank.

A health ministry statement from the Ramallah-based PA said that of four million doses ordered from the pharmaceutical giant, one million have been received so far.

The rest should be delivered in batches by the end of the year, it added.

At the end of last month, health minister Mai al-Kaila had warned that the Palestinian territory was facing a fourth wave of the coronavirus, and urged people to be vaccinated because of the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

The government also indicated that unvaccinated officials would have to take unpaid leave until they had been jabbed.

Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians

On Thursday, authorities identified 199 new coronavirus infections in the West Bank, which is home to 2.8 million Palestinians. In July, only a few dozen cases a day were recorded.

There have been 2,503 deaths from coronavirus in the West Bank out of a recorded 200,838 cases. In the Gaza Strip, 1,111 people have died out of 117,985 recorded cases.

On Thursday the PA transferred 100,000 doses to Gaza, an enclave of two million people ruled by the Islamist group Hamas.

About half of these were the Russian Sputnik vaccine, and the other half were from Pfizer.

Of the 626,300 people so far vaccinated in the West Bank and Gaza, 427,000 have received both doses.

In Israel more than half the population, or about 5.4 million people, have received two doses.

Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine

Palestinians get 150,000 doses of Pfizer virus vaccine

3 employees dead, 2 injured in accidental explosion in POF's Wah factory: ISPR

Pakistan set to receive $2.77 billion from IMF on Aug 23, says Tarin

PM Imran promises more dams, focus on 'clean energy'

Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

Capital gains tax rates for PSX, MUFAP, PMEX investors issued by NCCPL

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar

KSE-100 falls 107 points as positive momentum fails to continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters