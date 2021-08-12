Veteran actor Durdana Butt passes away in Karachi

Veteran actor Durdana Butt passed away on Thursday in Karachi after battling cancer.

She had been on a ventilator for over a week.

Her funeral prayers will be offered at Sultan Masjid in Karachi. People attending the funeral prayers have been advised to take precautionary measures and follow Covid-19 SOPs, sources said.

In a career spanning over four decades, the Fifty Fifty and Aangan Terha actor appeared in nearly 20 TV serials and half a dozen films. Butt also received the 'PTV Best Actress Award' in 1985 for her role as Bibi in Tanhaiyaan.

"She was a truly exceptional being a tremendously talented actor and her humility was incomparable," wrote actor Simi Raheal while reminiscing memories of her friend and co-star on Instagram. "She will be missed... really missed."