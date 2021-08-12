ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
Life & Style

Veteran actor Durdana Butt passes away in Karachi

  • Her funeral prayers will be offered at Sultan Masjid
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Aug 2021

Veteran actor Durdana Butt passed away on Thursday in Karachi after battling cancer.

She had been on a ventilator for over a week.

Her funeral prayers will be offered at Sultan Masjid in Karachi. People attending the funeral prayers have been advised to take precautionary measures and follow Covid-19 SOPs, sources said.

In a career spanning over four decades, the Fifty Fifty and Aangan Terha actor appeared in nearly 20 TV serials and half a dozen films. Butt also received the 'PTV Best Actress Award' in 1985 for her role as Bibi in Tanhaiyaan.

"She was a truly exceptional being a tremendously talented actor and her humility was incomparable," wrote actor Simi Raheal while reminiscing memories of her friend and co-star on Instagram. "She will be missed... really missed."

