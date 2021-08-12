ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.19%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.16%)
GGL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.15%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.39%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (3.16%)
UNITY 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.54%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,116 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.02%)
BR30 25,770 Increased By ▲ 176.65 (0.69%)
KSE100 47,373 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 35.84 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 weighed down by energy stock

  • The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell being the top drags
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

London's FTSE 100 eased on Thursday as weakness in heavyweight energy stocks outweighed optimism over a slew of strong corporate earnings reports.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell being the top drags.

Insurer Aviva rose 3.5% and was the top gainer on the FTSE 100 after it reported a 17% rise in first-half operating profit and said it would return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.55 billion) to shareholders.

FTSE 100 gains

Britain's economy grew by a faster-than expected 1.0% in June, boosted by the huge services sector, against a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to a monthly growth of 0.8%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat with Cineworld leading gains on its US listing plans, countering losses in financials.

Yuan FTSE 100 won Hong Kong stock exchange

FTSE 100 weighed down by energy stock

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters