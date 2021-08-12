ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.19%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
GGL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.15%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 153.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.16%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.22%)
UNITY 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
BR100 5,115 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,764 Increased By ▲ 171.23 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,374 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Increased By ▲ 36.62 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies as US inflation data soothes early taper fears

  • The dollar index, meanwhile, was flat and hovered below a more than four-month high hit on Wednesday
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

Gold prices steadied on Thursday after rising more than 1% in the previous session, as worries of an early tapering in economic support eased after data showed US consumer price inflation cooled in July.

Spot gold inched 0.1% lower to $1,749.62 per ounce by 0329 GMT, having recorded it biggest one-day percentage gain since May 6 on Wednesday. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,751.00.

US consumer price increases slowed in July, data showed on Wednesday, although they remained at a 13-year high on a yearly basis, underpinning the Federal Reserve's argument that inflationary pressures are likely to be transitory.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,911

"There is a slightly lower risk that the Fed will have to tighten policy aggressively to cap potentially runaway inflation," said Kyle Rhoda, an analyst at IG Market.

However, the downward trend in gold is likely to persist, Rhoda added.

Meanwhile, a growing number of US central bank officials have been discussing how and when they should begin to trim the massive pandemic-era asset purchases.

The Fed has made labour market recovery a condition for phasing out its asset purchase programme and raising interest rates.

While gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation, it is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.

"It is perfectly possible that gold has heavily factored in tapering as inevitable. What may be a negative going forward might be a fast-paced tapering," James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC wrote in a note.

"Gold is likely to hold or build a base to go modestly higher," Steel added.

The dollar index, meanwhile, was flat and hovered below a more than four-month high hit on Wednesday.

Silver fell 0.5% to $23.40 per ounce. Platinum eased 0.2%, to $1,014.99 and palladium was down 0.1% to $2,633.19.

Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold Asia Gold gold usa Indian gold market

Gold steadies as US inflation data soothes early taper fears

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters