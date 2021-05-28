Spot gold may test resistance at $1,911

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,911 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain into $1,919-$1,932 range.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,808.44. It has briefly travelled above its 100% projection level of $1,898. Chances are it may extend into $1,932-$1,953 range.

A condition is gold has to stay above a support at $1,886, as a break below could cause a fall into the range of $1,864 to $1,877.

On the daily chart, gold has broken a falling trendline and a key resistance at $1,874. It may rise further towards the peak of a wave B at $1,959.01.

However, this target may not be fulfilled so soon, as the metal may fail to break an immediate resistance at $1,921, which is expected to trigger a pullback towards the falling trendline.

