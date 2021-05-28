ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.3%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (5.16%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 177.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.84%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.46%)
WTL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.88%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,144 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 186.03 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Markets

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,911

  • A condition is gold has to stay above a support at $1,886, as a break below could cause a fall into the range of $1,864 to $1,877.
Reuters 28 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,911 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain into $1,919-$1,932 range.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,808.44. It has briefly travelled above its 100% projection level of $1,898. Chances are it may extend into $1,932-$1,953 range.

A condition is gold has to stay above a support at $1,886, as a break below could cause a fall into the range of $1,864 to $1,877.

On the daily chart, gold has broken a falling trendline and a key resistance at $1,874. It may rise further towards the peak of a wave B at $1,959.01.

However, this target may not be fulfilled so soon, as the metal may fail to break an immediate resistance at $1,921, which is expected to trigger a pullback towards the falling trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

