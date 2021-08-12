ANL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Ship sailing under Panama flag runs aground in northern Japan, oil leaking

  • The 39,910-tonne vessel, the "Crimson Polaris," was carrying wood chips when it ran aground on Wednesday morning in Hachinohe harbour
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

TOKYO: A Panamanian-registered ship ran aground in a northern Japanese harbour and was leaking oil, but there were no injuries among the 21 crew and the oil leak was being controlled with no signs it had reached shore, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The 39,910-tonne vessel, the "Crimson Polaris," was carrying wood chips when it ran aground on Wednesday morning in Hachinohe harbour. It managed to free itself, but due to poor weather was unable to move far and ended up anchoring about 4 km (2.4 miles)out from the port.

Sri Lankan officials brace for oil spill from sinking ship

A crack developed in the hull and oil began leaking, with a slick 5.1 km long by 1 km wide visible by Thursday morning, the Coast Guard said, adding that containment measures were being taken by patrol boats.

Hachinohe harbour. Panamanian Japan Coast Guard

Ship sailing under Panama flag runs aground in northern Japan, oil leaking

