ANL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.78%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
GGL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.06%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KAPCO 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 151.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.13%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
TELE 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
TRG 158.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.91%)
UNITY 38.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
BR100 5,109 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,461 Decreased By ▼ -132.56 (-0.52%)
KSE100 47,348 Decreased By ▼ -29.15 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,925 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Oil prices steady after US call for more oil raises supply concerns

  • Later, the White House said its outreach to OPEC+ is ongoing and aimed at long-term engagement, not necessarily an immediate response
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were steady on Thursday following two days of gains after a call from the United States, the world's top oil consumer, for major producers to boost output reinforced supply concerns as economies ease their coronavirus restrictions.

They were also boosted by a pullback in US dollar, which can send speculative investors into greenback-denominated assets like commodities.

Brent crude futures edged higher by 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $71.52 a barrel by 0502 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained by 5 cents to $69.30.

World oil prices fall slightly

"Oil prices rebounded for a third day as President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan boosted reflation hopes, underpinning the energy demand outlook," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

The US Senate late on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will expand transporation systems and likely lead to a number of energy-consuming constructon projects.

Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery.

OPEC agreed in July to boost output each month by 400,000 bpd over the previous month, starting in August, until the rest of their record cuts of 10 million bpd, about 10% of world demand, made in 2020 are phased out.

However, there are still concerns that the increase will not be enough to meet demand as the US and Europe ease their coronavirus-induced movement restrictions.

"The Biden Administration said that the recently agreed production increases will not fully offset previous production cuts imposed during the pandemic," said ANZ in a note.

Later, the White House said its outreach to OPEC+ is ongoing and aimed at long-term engagement, not necessarily an immediate response.

The administration added it had not called upon US producers to ramp up production, which led the market to turn higher on Wednesday, said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Other data from the EIA report weighed on prices. US crude oil stockpiles fell modestly last week, out of step with forecasts, while gasoline inventories dipped to their lowest level since November. More volatile weekly demand numbers also declined.

