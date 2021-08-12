Farhan Faruqui appointed to top position in a global bank

KARACHI: Farhan Faruqui, a veteran international banker, has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer of The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (‘ANZ’). The bank was founded in 1835 and had later purchased Grindlays and other banks. It is one of the largest banks in the world measured by total assets of more than AUD one trillion, and 50,000 employees. It services millions of customers in North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and throughout ASEAN countries, Australia and New Zealand. Faruqui was running the bank’s international and institutional business since he joined the Bank in 2014.

The CEO of ANZ Shayne Elliott, who had previously also been the CFO of the bank told the media that the Bank had conducted a rigorous global search and Farhan came out on top owing to his experience running big teams, managing complex businesses across multiple geographies, and for delivering outstanding results.

Faruqui will have responsibilities for all aspects of Finance, Treasury, Mergers and Acquisitions and Investor Relations.—PR

