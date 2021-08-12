Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
12 Aug 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21 92.63 92.69 91.64 91.64 09:15 91.64 -1.10 6 92.74
Aug 11
Dec’21 92.00 92.50 91.06 91.22 13:19 91.22 -1.10 14665 92.32
Aug 11
Mar’22 91.60 91.93 90.55 90.66 13:19 90.66 -1.13 4931 91.79
Aug 11
=================================================================================
