KP govt announces sub-campus of UET to facilitate Afghan students

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday announced to set up a dedicated sub-campus of UET Peshawar to facilitate the Afghan National students in pursuance of engineering education.

This was stated by Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher Education who was the chief guest at the Orientation Ceremony for the Afghan National Students who have been enrolled at UET Peshawar for Zero Semester.

He said, Pakistan and Afghanistan have brotherly relations and both the neighbouring countries have the same religion, history, culture and borders. Despite the fact, international powers and internal elements have been instilling negative propaganda among the peoples of both countries to disturb the bilateral relations Pakistan only wants peace in Afghanistan.

