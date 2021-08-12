Zambia gears up for tense economy-dominated vote

LUSAKA: Campaigning was winding up Wednesday on the eve of Zambia’s tightly fought presidential and legislative elections dominated by economic hardships.

President Edgar Lungu, 64, who is seeking re-election after six years in office, was out and about in Lusaka distributing face masks ahead of a final rally slated for late afternoon at a sprawling government complex. His supporters gathered in a small park outside the complex.

Punching fists in the air, hundreds of Lungu supporters have been marching across central Lusaka, sporting the bright green regalia of his Patriotic Front (PF) colours.

Minivan taxis joined the parade, beeping their horns as jubilant passengers leaned out of windows and clung to the backs of the vehicles, waving flags at onlookers.

All together, 16 candidates are vying for the top job, but the vote is forecast to be a two-horse race between the incumbent and his nemesis, Hakainde Hichilema, who is running for a sixth time backed by an alliance of 10 parties.