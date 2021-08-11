ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England greats Anderson, Broad doubtful for second India Test

AFP 11 Aug 2021

LONDON: England could be without their two leading bowlers for the second Test against India at Lord's starting on Thursday after James Anderson joined Stuart Broad in missing Wednesday's final pre-match practice session.

Broad suffered a calf problem after pulling up during Tuesday's warm-up and a thigh injury prevented Anderson taking part in Wednesday's net session.

The veteran new-ball duo, who both featured in last week's drawn series opener at Trent Bridge, are England's two most successful Test bowlers of all time with a combined 1,145 wickets from 312 matches.

England have not played a Test without either one of the pair since October 2016.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood was added to the squad on Wednesday fresh from playing in the Hundred for the Oval Invincibles.

Moeen Ali recalled by England for India second Test

Anderson and Broad's injuries are bound to leave the England and Wales Cricket Board facing fresh questions over a domestic fixture schedule which left both bowlers short of match practice heading into a showpiece series in the absence of red-ball county cricket.

Mahmood, 24, is uncapped at Test level but was named man of the series during the recent one-day internationals against Pakistan after taking nine wickets in three games.

He is the second additional call-up to the England squad following the inclusion of off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Mahmood now joins Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Craig Overton and all-rounder Sam Curran in vying for a place in England's pace attack.

England could make several changes for to a side that was largely outplayed in a rain-affected clash in Nottingham -- the first of a five-match series.

Nottinghamshire batsman Haseeb Hameed could force his way into a top three where both Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have been struggling.

James anderson England Stuart Broad India Test

England greats Anderson, Broad doubtful for second India Test

Red list travel rules: Pakistan presents counter to UK's argument

Pakistan receives first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine through COVAX

Govt that comes to force in Afghanistan at barrel of a gun will lack legitimacy: US State Dept

Taliban capture eighth provincial Afghan capital in six days

Air Link looks to tap Pakistan's 'gold mine' as it gears up for IPO

Stocks stage rally as KSE-100 gains 242 points

Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take over in 90: US intelligence

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters