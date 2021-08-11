ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden announces virtual democracy summit on December 9-10

AFP Updated 11 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will convene a virtual "Summit for Democracy" on December 9 and 10 to which heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector will be invited, the White House said Wednesday.

The summit "will galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights," according to a White House statement.

A year later Biden plans to host them once more -- hopefully in person -- to "showcase progress made against their commitments."

He did not give details of the list of countries invited to the summit, which is being seen as an alternative to the G20 and a challenge to Beijing.

The leaders of the G20, whose composition is determined by economic weight and includes authoritarian regimes such as China and Saudi Arabia, are due to meet at the end of October in Italy.

Biden to host world leaders at December summit on democracy: White House

Biden has said that "the challenge of our time is to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by addressing the greatest problems facing the wider world," according to the statement.

The American president has repeatedly signalled his desire to once again assume the role of "leader of the free world" traditionally assigned to the occupant of the White House, but which his predecessor Donald Trump never wanted, preferring instead to put "America First."

The White House described the summit as "an opportunity for world leaders to listen to one another and to their citizens, share successes, drive international collaboration, and speak honestly about the challenges facing democracy."

Joe Biden Summit for Democracy

Biden announces virtual democracy summit on December 9-10

Red list travel rules: Pakistan presents counter to UK's argument

Pakistan receives first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine through COVAX

Govt that comes to force in Afghanistan at barrel of a gun will lack legitimacy: US State Dept

Taliban capture eighth provincial Afghan capital in six days

Air Link looks to tap Pakistan's 'gold mine' as it gears up for IPO

Stocks stage rally as KSE-100 gains 242 points

Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take over in 90: US intelligence

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters