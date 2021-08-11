ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Indian shares trim losses on metals surge; midcaps off lows

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.01% to 16,282.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.05% at 54,525.93, after hitting record highs on Tuesday
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares trimmed early losses to end flat on Wednesday as metal stocks surged, while small-and-mid cap firms came off session lows after a bourse said a new set of price limits to curb volatility would only impact a few companies for now.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.01% to 16,282.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.05% at 54,525.93, after hitting record highs on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Smallcap index closed 0.83% lower and the BSE Midcap index fell 0.22%. The indexes had earlier fallen as much as 2.2% and 3.3%, respectively, after a circular on Monday from BSE Ltd placing additional price limits on securities to curb excessive price movement.

The stock exchange clarified on Wednesday that the new price circuit rules would be applicable on stocks that are priced above 10 rupees and have a market capitalization of less than 10 billion rupees ($134.37 million). It issued a list of 31 stocks on which the rules would be applicable for now.

Indian shares end higher as IT, financial stocks gain

Investor sentiment was also dampened by weakness in Asian shares on worries about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading Delta variant. India's tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed 32 million.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Metal index rose 3.14% and was the best performing sub-index.

Zomato Ltd closed 8.4% higher as investors looked past a quarterly loss and focused on strong revenue growth in the food delivery firm's first earnings as a publicly listed company.

Hinduja Global Solutions climbed 5% as it sold its healthcare services arm for $1.2 billion to funds associated with Baring Private Equity Asia, while Carlyle-backed animal healthcare firm SeQuent Scientific slid 14.6% after reporting a drop fall in June-quarter profit.

Indian shares BSE Sensex NSE share index S&P BSE Smallcap index

Indian shares trim losses on metals surge; midcaps off lows

