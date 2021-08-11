ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France overseas Covid crisis proves need for jabs: Macron

AFP 11 Aug 2021

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a health crisis caused by escalating Covid-19 infections in French overseas territories in the Caribbean, where vaccination rates remain low, was "cruel proof" of the need for jabs against the virus.

France's overseas territories across the globe, but especially the Antilles islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, are seeing sky-rocketing virus cases and hospitalisations amid vaccination rates that are way lower than on the mainland.

"On these territories the vaccination is still at a very low rate, a third that of mainland France. Just 20 percent of people over the age of 12 are double vaccinated compared with 66 percent in mainland France," Macron told a meeting of senior health officials.

"It is an urgent scenario. If we needed proof that the vaccination is the best response to the (faster-spreading) Delta variant, unfortunately the Antilles have provided, if I can put it this way, a cruel proof," he told the meeting from his summer residence in the south of France.

He added: "There is an explosion of serious illness (in the Antilles). The situation is dramatic and requires solidarity from the entire nation."

France reports over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for third day

French Overseas Territories Minister Sebastien Lecornu told AFP on Tuesday before heading to the Antilles that Guadeloupe was seeing over 1,700 cases for 100,000 inhabitants and Martinique 1,165.

Macron has faced four consecutive weekends of street protests over the implementation of a health pass that means people need to be double vaccinated -- or recently tested or recovered -- to visit a cafe or travel on an inter-city train.

But with hospitalisations again rising in France as it battles a fourth wave, Macron said that the health pass, which is aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated, was the only way forward.

"No sector can act as if as nothing is happening... We have no other choice, it was that or closing down the country with new curfews and lockdowns," he said.

"The health crisis is not finished. We will live with this virus for several more months."

Emmanuel Macron COVID 19

France overseas Covid crisis proves need for jabs: Macron

Pakistan receives first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine through COVAX

Govt that comes to force in Afghanistan at barrel of a gun will lack legitimacy: US State Dept

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

Air Link looks to tap Pakistan's 'gold mine' as it gears up for IPO

Taliban capture eighth provincial Afghan capital in six days

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalisation, refinancing

'Hundreds' of Afghan soldiers surrender to Taliban near Kunduz: lawmaker

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters