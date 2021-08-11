ANL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.58%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
GGGL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
GGL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
JSCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.95%)
MLCF 43.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 155.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.11%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.91%)
PIBTL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
PTC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
SNGP 50.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
TELE 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TRG 158.01 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (3.14%)
UNITY 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.62%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,134 Increased By ▲ 39.87 (0.78%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (1.32%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By ▲ 316.13 (0.67%)
KSE30 18,941 Increased By ▲ 129.13 (0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
CBA pushes Australian shares to a record high; miners, banks jump

  • Local miners rose 1.23%, even as iron ore prices slumped on concerns about weakening Chinese demand
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

Australian shares touched an all-time high on Wednesday, boosted by a solid earnings update from the country's largest lender and strong gains in banking and mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,593 at 0042 GMT, after having closed at a record high on Tuesday. In other markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.61% to 28059.56, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.03%.

Australia's largest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) doubled its dividend to A$2 and announced a share buyback of A$6 billion ($4.41 billion) while reporting a 20% jump in full-year profit to A$8.65 billion.

Australian, NZ shares lower

Shares of CBA gained as much as 2.3% to hit a record high, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group added 1.1%. The gains helped the financial sub-index rise 0.8%.

Iress Ltd was the top gainer on the benchmark index, climbing as much as 5.6%, after it received a revised buyout offer from Sweden-based private-equity firm EQT to buy the software provider for an enterprise value of A$3.2 billion.

Insurance Australia Group rose 1.7% after committing to pay a dividend of 13 Australian cents per share, despite posting a loss of A$427 million for the previous financial year.

Local miners rose 1.23%, even as iron ore prices slumped on concerns about weakening Chinese demand.

Iron ore miners Mount Gibson Iron Ltd and coal miner Coronado Global Resources Inc led the gains on the sub-index, gaining 4.55% and 4.15?%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.07% to 12,772.9.

