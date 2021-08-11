ANL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.58%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FFL 20.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
GGGL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
GGL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.89%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
JSCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.95%)
MLCF 43.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
NETSOL 155.25 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.07%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.91%)
PIBTL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
PRL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
SNGP 50.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
TRG 158.01 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (3.14%)
UNITY 39.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,133 Increased By ▲ 39.23 (0.77%)
BR30 25,664 Increased By ▲ 327.86 (1.29%)
KSE100 47,457 Increased By ▲ 321.33 (0.68%)
KSE30 18,942 Increased By ▲ 130.29 (0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Trudeau condemns 'unacceptable and unjust' jailing of Canadian Spavor in China

  • "China's conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor is absolutely unacceptable and unjust," Trudeau said in a statement after a Chinese court sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison
AFP 11 Aug 2021

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the jailing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor in China on Wednesday as "unacceptable and unjust."

"China's conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor is absolutely unacceptable and unjust," Trudeau said in a statement after a Chinese court sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison.

Canada 'condemns' jailing of Michael Spavor in China: ambassador

"The verdict for Mr Spavor comes after more than two-and-a-half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law."

China Justin Trudeau Chinese court Michael Spavor international law

