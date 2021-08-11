World
Trudeau condemns 'unacceptable and unjust' jailing of Canadian Spavor in China
- "China's conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor is absolutely unacceptable and unjust," Trudeau said in a statement after a Chinese court sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison
11 Aug 2021
OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the jailing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor in China on Wednesday as "unacceptable and unjust."
"China's conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor is absolutely unacceptable and unjust," Trudeau said in a statement after a Chinese court sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison.
Canada 'condemns' jailing of Michael Spavor in China: ambassador
"The verdict for Mr Spavor comes after more than two-and-a-half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law."
Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn
Trudeau condemns 'unacceptable and unjust' jailing of Canadian Spavor in China
Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave
RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalisation, refinancing
'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis
PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan
Privatisation: SLIC delisting from approved list of entities to be approved today
Afghan president Ghani flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains
US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill
RLNG-based power plant: KE, PLL sign GSA
$2.7bn remittances arrive in July
PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp
Read more stories
Comments