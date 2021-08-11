Markets
Hong Kong shares start lower
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 percent, or 113.88 points, to 26,491.74
11 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday morning following a tepid lead from Wall Street and as profit-takers moved in after a healthy two-day run-up, with eyes now on the release of US inflation data later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 percent, or 113.88 points, to 26,491.74.
Hong Kong stocks bounce after hefty losses
The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.10 percent, or 3.39 points, to 3,526.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.06 percent, or 1.53 points, to 2,482.26.
Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn
Hong Kong shares start lower
RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalisation, refinancing
'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis
PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan
Privatisation: SLIC delisting from approved list of entities to be approved today
US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill
RLNG-based power plant: KE, PLL sign GSA
$2.7bn remittances arrive in July
PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp
Govt moves SC against LHC sugar price verdict
Supplies from Fata, Pata to taxable areas: FBR to set up 'IREN' checkposts for surveillance
Read more stories
Comments