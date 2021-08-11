Dr Amineh Hoti's book launched

RAWALPINDI: Dr Amineh Hoti, a well-known author and researcher's book "GEMS and JEWELS: The Religions of Pakistan" was launched today at the Christian Study Centre, Rawalpindi.

The Book was sponsored by Murree Brewery Company Limited, distinguished guest such as Dr Qibla Ayaz the chairman of Islamic Council and Isphanyar Bhandara the Chief Executive of Murree Brewery Company Limited were present there along with the representatives of different religions in Pakistan.

The author of the book, Dr Amineh Hoti said that the book and the launch event was sponsored by Murree Brewery Company Limited, she took this opportunity to thank the chief of Murree Brewery Company Limited Isphanyar Bhandara.

People perceive Pakistan as a Muslim nation only throughout the globe, though people from different religions reside in this country too and in this book Dr Amineh Hoti has discussed these religions thoroughly. Furthermore, she added that she named the book "GEMS and JEWELS" because she believes people residing in Pakistan with different faiths are the real gems and jewels of Pakistan.\

At this occasion, the Chief Executive of Murree Brewery Company said, "People from different faiths residing in Pakistan are wishful of a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan, with patience, resilience and discipline the minorities of Pakistan are enjoying their lives with freedom in the country and this brotherhood amongst everyone in the country shall forever remain intact for the positive upbringing of the country."

While talking about the book, Bhandara added that this book along with the facts about different religions of Pakistan has also brought to light the notion of inter faith harmony and the historical facts.-PR

