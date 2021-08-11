Three customs officials killed in DI Khan

PESHAWAR: Unknown assailants killed three custom officials in uniform at Daraban Mor, Tehsil Kulachi in district DI Khan, Daraban police confirmed.

Those who embraced martyrdom include Sepoy Farooq Jan, Sepoy Farooq Khan and Sepoy Fahad Basir, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

The Officials were attacked by unknown armed persons riding on motorcycle who opened indiscriminate fire on Customs squad deputed for the Counter Smuggling duty resulting in martyrdom of three officials on the spot.

Member Customs (operations) Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda and Chief Collector of Customs (North) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah strongly condemned the incident and expressed that the cowardice act cannot deter Pakistan Customs and shake its resolve from defending the economic frontiers of the country.

The member customs (operations) stated that the Pakistan customs will continue to work tirelessly against smuggling. He also paid rich tribute to the martyred officials for the highest sacrifice they rendered for the country.

