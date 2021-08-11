ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
PFD to launch project to offer fresh fish to consumers

Zahid Baig 11 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Fisheries Department (PFD) is going to launch a project under which model standard outlets offering frozen, fresh and live fish for consumers in a hygienic and odourless environment will be set up in six different cities of the province at an estimated cost of Rs65 million.

First such outlet has been planned at Muridke near Lahore while other cities include Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan (DGK). The department will be regulating authority while private sector will sell the fish meat.

The project is named as 'enhancing fish production and per capital fish consumption in Punjab' having three different initiatives which include creating awareness among the masses about advantage of fish meat through seminars, workshops etc, imparting awareness to youth in Universities and Colleges and setting up the model outlets.

"Initially the project was designed for Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan only but later Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan also included where these shops will be offering frozen (value added) fish products, fresh fish meat and live fish as pilot project. Positive response to these shops will lead to setting up of such outlets in all the districts," said DG Fisheries Punjab Dr Sikender Hayat while talking to Business Recorder here on Tuesday.

The project is aimed at realizing the masses that fish can be taken round the year and it has more nutrition and power than mutton, beef or broiler chicken meat. Fish meat is also cheaper than red meat and increase in consumption of per capita per annum will save masses from different deficiencies and diseases, he added.

Regarding the business model, he said the department will only provide the outlet ready to start business while private sector will be responsible to bring fish and sell it according to the SOPs set by the department. He said that the department will rent out the premises and also regulate the quality. He said those parties will be given preference who have processing plants to produce ready to cook value added fish meat products, farms and experience of the business.

To a question, he said preparations are underway and it is hoped that these model outlets will be ready before the coming fish season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab fisheries department fish season fish meat Dr Sikender Hayat

