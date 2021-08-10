ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,156 Increased By ▲ 31.91 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,810 Decreased By ▼ -4.5 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than half of Lebanon's migrant workers need help: UN

  • According to the IOM, out of the 210,000 migrant workers living in Lebanon, around 120,000 are in need of humanitarian assistance
AFP 10 Aug 2021

BEIRUT: More than half of Lebanon's migrant workers are in need of "urgent humanitarian assistance" to survive an economic crisis that has plunged most of the population into poverty, the UN warned Tuesday.

The country of six million is in the throes of a financial downturn branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century, with the local currency losing more than 90 percent of its black market value.

Seventy eight percent of the country's population now live in poverty, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said last week -- a proportion far higher than last year's figure of around 55 percent.

Cyprus sends team to stop migrants fleeing Lebanon

Extreme poverty has reached an estimated 36 per cent of the Lebanese population, OCHA said.

The International Organization for Migration said Tuesday that migrant workers had been hit especially hard.

"They have lost their jobs. They are hungry, they cannot access medical care and feel unsafe," the UN agency's Mathieu Luciano said.

"Many are so desperate that they want to leave the country, but they do not have the means to do so".

According to the IOM, out of the 210,000 migrant workers living in Lebanon, around 120,000 are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Officially pegged at 1,500 to the greenback, the Lebanese pound now sells for more than 20,000 on the black market, sparking rapid inflation.

This has eaten away at already low wages for migrant workers, preventing most from sending money back home.

UN International Organization for Migration OCHA Lebanon's migrant workers

More than half of Lebanon's migrant workers need help: UN

Workers' remittances amount to $2.71 billion in July, down 2.1% YoY

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

Nong calls on President Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccines this week

PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition

Power subsidy rationalisation plan unveiled

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters