Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab govt spokesman

The Government of Punjab has appointed Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan as the provincial spokesman, a week after Firdous Ashiq Awan resigned as special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Aaj News reported.

This is the third time that Chohan, who is also Punjab Prisons minister, has been appointed, after previously being removed from the information portfolio. Last year in November, he was removed as the provincial information minister.

Meanwhile, the ministry of information will remain with CM Buzdar.

Last week, Awan had sent her resignation letter to the Punjab CM. “It is hereby submitted that due to certain unavoidable personal grounds I am unable to continue with my present assignment in the government of Punjab," Awan's resignation letter read.

“I am delighted to have served the interests of the government as well as my party, in Punjab and feel honored to have worked with esteemed cabinet members of Punjab, from whom I was able to learn a lot in a wide range of work settlings.”

"Chief Minister has been pleased to accept the enclosed resignation tendered by Ms. Firdous Ashiq Awan from the office of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information. Further, necessary action may be taken accordingly," a notification from the chief minister’s office said.