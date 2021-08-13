ANL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
ASC 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.76%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
FNEL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.96%)
KAPCO 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.41%)
MLCF 43.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.69%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.3%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.17%)
SNGP 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.28%)
TELE 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.4%)
UNITY 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -12.09 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By ▼ -91.33 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,195 Decreased By ▼ -75.41 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,860 Decreased By ▼ -69.94 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab govt spokesman

  • His appointment comes following Firdous Ashiq Awan's resignation
BR Web Desk 13 Aug 2021

The Government of Punjab has appointed Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan as the provincial spokesman, a week after Firdous Ashiq Awan resigned as special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Aaj News reported.

This is the third time that Chohan, who is also Punjab Prisons minister, has been appointed, after previously being removed from the information portfolio. Last year in November, he was removed as the provincial information minister.

Meanwhile, the ministry of information will remain with CM Buzdar.

Fayyaz Chohan losses Punjab's information ministry portfolio to Firdous Ashiq Awan

Last week, Awan had sent her resignation letter to the Punjab CM. “It is hereby submitted that due to certain unavoidable personal grounds I am unable to continue with my present assignment in the government of Punjab," Awan's resignation letter read.

“I am delighted to have served the interests of the government as well as my party, in Punjab and feel honored to have worked with esteemed cabinet members of Punjab, from whom I was able to learn a lot in a wide range of work settlings.”

"Chief Minister has been pleased to accept the enclosed resignation tendered by Ms. Firdous Ashiq Awan from the office of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information. Further, necessary action may be taken accordingly," a notification from the chief minister’s office said.

Firdous Ashiq Awan Spokespersons Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab govt spokesman

Alien Registration Card will facilitate inclusion in economy: PM Imran

Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US: FO

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

IPO: Octopus Digital's book building to be held on September 9, 10

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Taliban detain veteran militia chief Khan in Afghanistan's Herat

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Afghan women bankers 'forced from roles' as Taliban takes control

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters