Firdous denied entry to PA for oath-taking ceremony of PTI MPA

LAHORE: PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday downplayed being denied entry to the Punjab Assembly for the oath taking ceremony of PTI MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar.

Videos circulating on social media showed Awan being stopped by security personnel at the entrance of the provincial legislature. The officials showed her a list of guests who were allowed for Baryar’s oath taking ceremony, from which her name had been struck off, after which she left the premises.

Talking to the media outside the provincial legislature, she said she was late to the oath taking ceremony and the session had already ended, therefore “there was no need for me to go there. That is why I felt appropriate to not go to the assembly so there is nothing like this that anyone targeted me and stopped me from going inside”.

She said the PML-Q was an ally of the PTI and the speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, had the right to permit or refuse entry as the custodian. “Whatever issues of our House are there, we will settle them among ourselves,” she said. Referring to her former role as Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar (SACM) on information, she said her statements were not personal but the government’s stance and policy so “if there are any reservations then I will resolve them together with the speaker”.

Pressed by journalists on the Punjab Assembly speaker reportedly being angry with her, she said she was the “strongest voice” in advocating and strengthening the PTI-PML-Q alliance. “Today we think too that we have to move forward together and resolve any reservations if there are any.”

Awan explained that she had not informed anyone of her visit when questioned on why no minister or official had come out to receive her. “The purpose for which I was coming was the oath taking and that ceremony had already ended and the session adjourned so we can make small talk outside as well,” she said. Questioned again on whether she had been personally targeted due to the PTI and PML-Q’s political relations, Awan responded, “These are all ups and downs of politics. I think the stance you’re pointing to, if it exists, then it is a petty stance and big people have big thinking and they don’t get involved in such things and I don’t think this would be in the speaker’s notice.”

She praised Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a man of “grand” thinking and vision, saying that his connection with the nation was very strong. “I don’t think he will target any current or former member and malign them. I expect big thinking from him,” Awan said.

Regarding her future political role in the PTI, Awan said she would perform whatever role the party deemed appropriate with honesty and trustworthiness under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership. Awan had resigned from her position on Friday, less than a year after being appointed to the position, citing “unavoidable personal grounds”.

In her resignation letter, Awan had thanked the premier for “posing confidence in me to undertake the herculean task” of highlighting the “outstanding and remarkable performance of the Government of Punjab”. Awan said she was “proud” of undertaking the “sensitive” duties as SACM and ”putt[ing] in my efforts with utmost dedication to signify the unparalleled and historical achievements by the Punjab government”.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza while talking to the reporters outside the assembly said that we express sympathy with Firrdous Ashiq Awan for being denied her entry in the House. She defended the lies of the government.

PML (N) MPA Azma Zahid Bukhari satirically said that “But rest assured Baji didn’t feel at all”. She said that PTI has changed their attitude soon after Firdous was removed from office.

Earlier, speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi adjourned the session till Friday 9 am after the treasury benches again faced embarrassment when they failed to complete the quorum. The session unexpectedly started nineteen minutes late. Pervez Elahi took oath from the newly elected PTI MPA from PP 38 Sialkot Ahsan Saleem Baryar.

Soon after the oath PML(N) MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu pointed out the quorum. On the directions of the speaker when members were counted only nine members of the treasury benches were present while seventeen members of the opposition were present.

After fifteen minutes again members were counted then only seventeen members of the treasury benches were present in the House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021