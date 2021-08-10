Abduction case: Physical remand of five suspects extended

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Monday extended physical remand of five male suspects for next two days in the abduction case of four young girls.

Earlier the investigating officer told the court that there was a possibility of sexual assault on one of the girls, however, final determination could be possible after the report of DNA test, which was still awaited.

The magistrate extended the remand of the suspects and directed the IO to submit the DNA report of the girl on the next hearing.

On Friday, the magistrate had allowed the recovered girls to go with their families.

The police had recovered the girls from Sahiwal with the arrest of the suspects including Qasim Ali, Shahzad and his wife, Naeem Shahzad, Asif and his wife, and Shaukat Ali.

Hanjarwal police had registered the FIR on the complaint of Irfan Ali, the father of the two girls.

