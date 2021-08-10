This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?” carried by the newspaper on Sunday. According to it, “Former prime minister and Quaid Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif will rely on the legal process which may take around a year and a half to extend his stay in the UK and will not seek political asylum.” These are the remarks of Muhammad Zubair, a spokesman for Nawaz Sharif. This development has indeed surprised many a political analyst.

In my humble opinion, Nawaz’s post-UK court ‘tribulations’ now constitute more greater burden on the incumbent government than on the PML-N.

