Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (August 9, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 09.08.2021 VALUE 09.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1246% PA 0.6254% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.1015% PA 0.6485% PA For 12 months -0.0184% PA 0.8566% PA For 2 Years -0.0184% PA 1.3566% PA For 3 Years -0.0184% PA 1.6066% PA For 4 years -0.0184% PA 1.8566% PA For 5 years -0.0184% PA 1.9816% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 09.08.2021 VALUE 09.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1805% PA 0.5695% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA For 12 Months 0.0628% PA 0.8123% PA For 2 Years 0.0628% PA 1.3123% PA For 3 Years 0.0628% PA 1.5623% PA For 4 years 0.0628% PA 1.8123% PA For 5 years 0.0628% PA 1.9373% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 09.08.2021 VALUE 09.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3081% PA 1.0581% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2849% PA 1.0349% PA For 12 Months 0.2499% PA 1.1249% PA For 2 Years 0.2499% PA 1.6249% PA For 3 Years 0.2499% PA 1.8749% PA For 4 years 0.2499% PA 2.1249% PA For 5 years 0.2499% PA 2.2499% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 09.08.2021 VALUE 09.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1502% PA 0.5998% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA For 12 Months -0.1967% PA 0.6783% PA For 2 Years -0.1967% PA 1.1783% PA For 3 Years -0.1967% PA 1.4283% PA For 4 Years -0.1967% PA 1.6783% PA For 5 years -0.1967% PA 1.8033% PA ========================================================

