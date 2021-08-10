Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (August 9, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 09.08.2021 VALUE 09.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1246% PA 0.6254% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.1015% PA 0.6485% PA
For 12 months -0.0184% PA 0.8566% PA
For 2 Years -0.0184% PA 1.3566% PA
For 3 Years -0.0184% PA 1.6066% PA
For 4 years -0.0184% PA 1.8566% PA
For 5 years -0.0184% PA 1.9816% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 09.08.2021 VALUE 09.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1805% PA 0.5695% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA
For 12 Months 0.0628% PA 0.8123% PA
For 2 Years 0.0628% PA 1.3123% PA
For 3 Years 0.0628% PA 1.5623% PA
For 4 years 0.0628% PA 1.8123% PA
For 5 years 0.0628% PA 1.9373% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 09.08.2021 VALUE 09.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3081% PA 1.0581% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2849% PA 1.0349% PA
For 12 Months 0.2499% PA 1.1249% PA
For 2 Years 0.2499% PA 1.6249% PA
For 3 Years 0.2499% PA 1.8749% PA
For 4 years 0.2499% PA 2.1249% PA
For 5 years 0.2499% PA 2.2499% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 09.08.2021 VALUE 09.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1502% PA 0.5998% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA
For 12 Months -0.1967% PA 0.6783% PA
For 2 Years -0.1967% PA 1.1783% PA
For 3 Years -0.1967% PA 1.4283% PA
For 4 Years -0.1967% PA 1.6783% PA
For 5 years -0.1967% PA 1.8033% PA
========================================================
