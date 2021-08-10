ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 10 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (August 9, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 09.08.2021   VALUE 09.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
6 months                0.1246% PA            0.6254% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.1015% PA            0.6485% PA
For 12 months          -0.0184% PA            0.8566% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0184% PA            1.3566% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0184% PA            1.6066% PA
For  4 years           -0.0184% PA            1.8566% PA
For  5 years           -0.0184% PA            1.9816% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 09.08.2021   VALUE 09.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1805% PA            0.5695% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1610% PA            0.5890% PA
For 12 Months           0.0628% PA            0.8123% PA
For  2 Years            0.0628% PA            1.3123% PA
For  3 Years            0.0628% PA            1.5623% PA
For  4 years            0.0628% PA            1.8123% PA
For  5 years            0.0628% PA            1.9373% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 09.08.2021   VALUE 09.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3081% PA            1.0581% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2849% PA            1.0349% PA
For 12 Months           0.2499% PA            1.1249% PA
For  2 Years            0.2499% PA            1.6249% PA
For  3 Years            0.2499% PA            1.8749% PA
For  4 years            0.2499% PA            2.1249% PA
For  5 years            0.2499% PA            2.2499% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 09.08.2021   VALUE 09.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1502% PA            0.5998% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1852% PA            0.5648% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1967% PA            0.6783% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1967% PA            1.1783% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1967% PA            1.4283% PA
For  4 Years           -0.1967% PA            1.6783% PA
For  5 years           -0.1967% PA            1.8033% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Barclays Barclays bid Barclays bank Barclays bid rate

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Unvaccinated won’t be allowed rail travel from Oct 1st

Nong calls on Alvi ‘China to provide 6m vaccine doses this week’

Iraqi FM due tomorrow

Afghanistan: Pakistan not supportive of military takeover: Qureshi

Ayub reviews extension of Tarbela hydropower project

Minister explains criticality of CPEC

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

PM, Cabinet refuse to accept 10pc basic pay raise

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.