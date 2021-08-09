ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying

  • India discussing cutting import duties on EVs
  • India open to duty cut if it sees economic gain
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

NEW DELHI: India is considering slashing import duties on electric cars to as low as 40%, two senior government officials told Reuters, days after Tesla Inc's appeals for a cut polarised the country's auto industry.

For imported electric vehicles (EVs) with a value of less than $40,000 - including the car's cost, insurance and freight - the government is discussing slashing the tax rate to 40% from 60% presently, the officials told Reuters.

For EVs valued at more than $40,000, it is looking at cutting the rate to 60% from 100%, they said.

"We haven't firmed up the reduction in duties yet, but there are discussions that are ongoing," one of the officials said.

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

India is the world's fifth-largest car market with annual sales of about 3 million vehicles but the majority of cars sold are priced below $20,000. EVs make up a fraction of the total and luxury EV sales are negligible, according to industry estimates.

Tesla, in its pitch to the government - first reported by Reuters in July, argued that lowering import duties on EVs to 40% would make them more affordable and boost sales. This triggered a rare public debate among automakers over whether such a move would contradict India's push to increase domestic manufacturing.

Even so, the government is in favour of a cut if it can see companies such as Tesla providing some benefit to the domestic economy - manufacture locally, for example, or give a firm timeline on when it would be able to, one of the officials said.

"Reducing import duties is not a problem as not many EVs are imported in the country. But we need some economic gain out of that. We also have to balance the concerns of the domestic players," the official said.

GM, Cruise sue Ford to block use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter last month that a local factory in India was "quite likely" if the company was successful with vehicle imports but taxes on them are high.

The second official said that since the duty cut is being considered only for EVs and not other categories of imported cars, it should not be a concern for domestic automakers - that mainly manufacture affordable gasoline-powered cars.

India's finance and commerce ministries, as well as its federal think tank Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are discussing the proposal and all stakeholders will be consulted, the person added.

Both sources did not want to be identified as the discussions are still private.

India's commerce and finance ministries as well as Niti Aayog did not immediately provide comment.

Automakers including Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and Audi have for years lobbied for lower import duties on luxury cars but faced strong resistance mainly from domestic companies. As a result, India's luxury car market has remained small with average sales of around 35,000 vehicles a year.

Tesla's cars would fall into the high-end EV category, which are mainly imported into India and account for a much smaller percentage of sales. Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover and Audi sell imported luxury EVs in the country.

This time Tesla's demands have found support from Mercedes as well as South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor, which has around an 18% share of India's car market. Opposing the proposed cut are Tata Motors, which produces affordable electric cars in the country, and Softbank Group-backed Ola, which is making electric scooters in India.

A third source familiar with the government's thinking said there was awareness that a brand such as Tesla can make electric cars more penetrable in India, which is lagging other major auto markets in EV sales.

The government is thinking about the best way to approach this and they want to see some benefit even if that only means Tesla pledges to source parts domestically, the person said.

Elon Musk electric cars Tesla Inc driver assistance software

India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying

PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore

UAE ambassador, CM Sindh discuss investment avenues

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

KSE-100 under pressure, loses 366 points

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Hike in power base tariff: World Bank irked by govt's 'failure' to honour commitment

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters