Extreme weather 'unprecedented' even at 1.5C warming: UN

PARIS: The world must brace for heatwaves, rainfall and droughts "unprecedented in the observational record" even if humanity manages to cap global warming at 1.5C degrees, the UN's top climate science panel reported in a landmark report.
"We will experience events that are unprecedented, either in magnitude, frequency, timing or location," the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in a technical summary, warning of especially severe impacts when extreme weather events happen simultaneously.
