JCP recommends Justice Naeem as BHC CJ

Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended the name of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, senior puisne judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), for the chief justice of the BHC.

The JCP meeting was held at the Supreme Court building, here under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, and participated by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, one retired judge of the apex court, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, and a representative of the Balochistan Bar Council.

The JCP already proposed elevation of BHC Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail as the judge of Supreme Court in its meeting on July 13th.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

