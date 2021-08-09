Markets
China 10-year treasury futures fall, tracking higher US Treasury yield
- Some traders attributed the falls in treasury futures prices to higher US Treasury yields after strong US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday
09 Aug 2021
SHANGHAI: Chinese government bond futures prices fell on Monday, with 10-year treasury futures for September delivery, the most traded contract, falling more than 0.5% in afternoon trade.
Some traders attributed the falls in treasury futures prices to higher US Treasury yields after strong US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday and tighter liquidity conditions in Chinese domestic interbank markets.
