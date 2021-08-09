ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.23%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.57%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
MLCF 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PRL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
TELE 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
TRG 155.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.67%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
BR100 5,147 Decreased By ▼ -6.26 (-0.12%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -134.71 (-0.52%)
KSE100 47,475 Decreased By ▼ -14.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,955 Decreased By ▼ -9.89 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
China 10-year treasury futures fall, tracking higher US Treasury yield

  • Some traders attributed the falls in treasury futures prices to higher US Treasury yields after strong US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese government bond futures prices fell on Monday, with 10-year treasury futures for September delivery, the most traded contract, falling more than 0.5% in afternoon trade.

Some traders attributed the falls in treasury futures prices to higher US Treasury yields after strong US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday and tighter liquidity conditions in Chinese domestic interbank markets.

