ANL 30.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
ASL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.53%)
FCCL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
FFL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGGL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.65%)
GGL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KAPCO 40.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.36%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 157.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
PTC 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.76%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 156.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
UNITY 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.63%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (0.14%)
BR30 25,811 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0%)
KSE100 47,555 Increased By ▲ 65.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,987 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains

  • China's banking and real estate indexes rebounded sharply, jumping 3.2% and 6.7% respectively
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday, with a strong rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in highly-valued tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth fanned hopes of fresh policy easing.

** Hong Kong stocks also gained, despite a fall in index heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd following a sexual assault scandal.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 4,980.64 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,488.92 points.

China stocks up

** The Hang Seng index added 0.94% to 26,424.41 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.98% to 9,364.23.

** China's factory gate inflation climbed 9% in July, rising at a faster clip from the previous month and above expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum.

** Domestic export growth unexpectedly slowed last month, following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. Global banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reduced forecasts for China's GDP growth.

** "We expect another 50bp RRR cut this year, while local government bond issuance could accelerate in the coming months to support infrastructure investment," Morgan Stanley wrote, citing the need for more policy support to stabilize the job market.

** China's banking and real estate indexes rebounded sharply, jumping 3.2% and 6.7% respectively.

** But new energy and semiconductor companies fell, as Chinese regulators said last week they would continue to closely monitor the price and market order of chips.

** In Hong Kong, Chinese food delivery giant Meituan added 5.61%, after it joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery workers.

** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dropped 2.53%, as an employee alleged last Saturday on the company's intranet that she was sexually assaulted by her boss and a client.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks JPMorgan CSI300 index rose

