Chinese envoy, Rashid discuss Dasu incident probe

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Sunday held meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and exchanged views on the investigations into Kohistan terrorist attack in which nine Chinese were killed.

The meeting was held at interior minister's residence in Rawalpindi in which discussions were also held on the security arrangements made for the safety of Chinese nationals in the country.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy and the interior minister also discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral ties between the two countries.

About the Dasu bus terrorist attack, it was decided that the investigation into the blast that claimed the lives of over a dozen people, including nine Chinese citizens and four Pakistanis, last month would be completed as soon as possible.

The minister told the Chinese envoy that Pakistan will take all necessary measures to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not become a victim of any "external conspiracy".

"No force can become an obstacle in the relations between Pakistan and China," the minister said, according to a statement of his office.

The Chinese envoy said that a number of Chinese companies were working in Pakistan on several projects and that the Chinese government was thankful to the interior ministry for the provision of facilities and the required security in this regard.

