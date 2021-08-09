Salaam Takaful launches 'Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive'

KARACHI: Another first by Salaam Takaful Limited, Pay-As-You-Drive is a tech-based takaful coverage that tracks and records the vehicle's mileage, and contribution payment is done every month based on the number of recorded driven kilometres. If you're spending less time behind the wheel, then you are paying too much for your car coverage.

Launching this product, Rizwan Hussain, MD & CEO stated: "We strongly believe that we, as the leading takaful provider, play a vital role in providing solutions that are more flexible, cost-efficient and digitally advanced. We have made huge investments in technology to cater for the ever-changing dynamics of consumers who seek convenience, speed and innovation and that too with extra value for their money."-PR

