Soldier martyred in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked a military check-post in North Waziristan on Saturday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said terrorists opened fire on a check-post in Ghariom area. The security personnel responded in a befitting manner, it added.

During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahid, 29, who was a resident of Bahawalnagar embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said, adding a clearance operation was launched in the area following the attack. It reiterated the Pakistan Army’s determination to eliminating the menace of terrorism saying “sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.