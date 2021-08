Two children burnt alive in Karachi garbage fire

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, two children were killed in a fire that erupted at a garbage dump in Karachi’s New Mianwali Colony on Saturday. According to rescue officials, the bodies of the children have been shifted to a hospital. The minor victims were identified as five-year-old Mohammad Shah and four-year-old Umar.

It has not yet been determined how the blaze started at the garbage dumping site.

Earlier this week, a 36-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her father, step mother and brother in Karachi’s Pehelwan Goth area.