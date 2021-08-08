Pakistan will never allow its soil to destabilize Afghanistan: Munir Akram

NEW YORK: At the United Nations, Pakistan has strongly deplored allegations made by Afghan and Indian diplomats that terrorists use its territory as a safe haven.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram, addressing a news conference in New York, said Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan has been fenced and there is no free flow of people. He said Pakistan will never allow its soil to be used to destabilize Afghanistan and expect the same from Afghanistan.

Ambassador Akram also criticized India, the council president for the month of August, for denying Pakistan an opportunity to address the Security Council as a neighbouring country with a direct stake in peace in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan is especially concerned at the support being provided to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Jamat ul Ahrar by a third country.

Ambassador Akram also slammed regional “spoilers” who he said are attempting to derail the Afghan peace process that Pakistan had facilitated. He warned against spoilers, “both within and outside Afghanistan” against their machinations to promote their vested interests.

The Pakistani envoy said Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently called for a political solution as the only way to restore durable peace and security in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan has made earnest efforts to promote such a political settlement.

Munir Akram said we strongly believe that any military takeover or imposition by force of a government in Afghanistan will further aggravate and prolong the conflict.