ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greece battles wildfires for fifth day in 'nightmarish summer'

  • "Under no circumstances can we be complacent," Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said. "We are fighting a very big battle."
  • PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis called it a "nightmarish summer", adding the government's priority "has been, first and foremost, to protect human lives"
Reuters Updated 07 Aug 2021

ATHENS: Flames swept through a town near Athens overnight and hundreds of people were evacuated by ferry from the island of Evia east of the capital as wildfires burned across Greece for a fifth day on Saturday.

The fire on Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens has forced the evacuation of thousands of people since late Thursday, with emergency crews facing winds and high temperatures as they battled to contain it.

The flames appeared to die down by Saturday afternoon, but winds were forecast to strengthen, meaning there was still a high threat they would flare again.

"Under no circumstances can we be complacent," Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said during an emergency briefing. "We are fighting a very big battle."

Wildfires have erupted in many parts of the country amid Greece's worst heatwave in more than 30 years, tearing through swathes of forestland, destroying homes and businesses and killing animals.

On Friday night, strong winds pushed the fire into the town of Thrakomakedones north of Athens, where it burned homes. Residents had been ordered to evacuate and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The blaze left behind burnt and blackened houses and cars among scorched pine trees. A cloud of smoke hovered over the capital.

Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated

"(It's) really bad," said Thanasis Kaloudis, a resident of Thrakomakedones. "All of Greece has burned."

More than 400 wildfires broke out across Greece in the last 24 hours, with the biggest fronts still burning in Evia and areas in the Peloponnese including Ancient Olympia, the site of the first Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called it a "nightmarish summer", adding the government's priority "has been, first and foremost, to protect human lives".

Neighbouring Turkey is also battling what President Tayyip Erdogan says have been the worst wildfires in its history and six fires were still burning in Turkey on Saturday.

Eight people have died in the fires that have ravaged Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coastal regions for 11 days, burning tens of thousands of hectares and forcing thousands of residents and tourists to leave homes and hotels.

ESCAPE BY FERRY

In Greece, more than 800 firefighters, including reinforcements from Cyprus, France and Israel, have been deployed to fight the blaze north of Athens, assisted by the army and water-bombing aircraft.

Fires are also scattered across the northern part of Evia, Greece's second biggest island.

Hundreds of people, including many elderly residents, were evacuated by ferry late on Friday from the town of Limni on the island as the sky turned an apocalyptic red.

Turkey, Greece reel from raging wildfires during heatwave

One man died in Athens on Friday after being injured by electricity pylon and at least nine others have been injured, authorities said.

The government planned to reimburse people affected by the fires and would designate the burned land as areas for reforestation, Mitsotakis said.

Residents in suburbs north of Athens have been forced to leave in a hurry with the few belongings they can take.

"Our business, our home, all of our property is there. I hope they don't burn," Yorgos Papaioannou, 26, said on Friday, sitting in a parking lot with his girlfriend as ash fell around them from the smoke-filled sky.

Turkey wildfires greece wildfires Mount Parnitha

Greece battles wildfires for fifth day in 'nightmarish summer'

Less than a metre separates Pakistan from its first Olympics medal since 1992

Timeline: How Pakistan's athletes fared at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Theft, over-billing, losses: Nepra proposes ban on trade unions, says it’s ‘only solution’

From 'do not travel' to 'reconsider travel': US upgrades Pakistan's status

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll since May 20

Bill of over Rs25,000 per month: 7.5pc tax on non-filers effective from July 1, says KE

Spectrum auction: PTA invites applications from local, foreign CMOs

PSDP projects: No PC-1 to be accepted after March 31, 2022

Hope in Tokyo: Arshad Nadeem to strive for Pakistan's first Olympics medal since 1992

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters