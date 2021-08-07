Nawaz will not seek asylum in UK: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that former premier Nawaz Sharif will not seek political asylum in the UK and will “legally” stay in Britain till the Immigration Tribunal decides on the appeal against the Home Department’s decision.

Speaking at a news conference here, the PML-N spokesperson maintained that Nawaz’s health deteriorated, while he was in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

She recalled that the medical reports and tribunals had suggested that Nawaz’s ailment could not be treated in Pakistan.

“Even Imran Khan had verified all these facts after the inspection of doctors from his trusted Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital. After all these, the provincial and federal governments had sent Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment after fulfilling all legal requirements,” she added.

Marriyum stated that the request for extension in stay was filed with the British Home Department on medical grounds in light of the directions by Nawaz Sharif’s doctors.

“This was a routine procedure for anyone who seeks to extend their stay in the UK,” she said, adding that the Home Department mentioned in its decision that Nawaz had the right to an appeal in the Immigration Tribunal.

“Nawaz’s lawyers had already filed an appeal and once the right to appeal is practiced, the decision of the Home Office does not take effect,” she claimed.

She said that Nawaz will return to Pakistan only after all of his treatment is completed and the doctors declare that they are 100 percent convinced that traveling back to Pakistan would not negatively impact Nawaz’s health.

“Any speculation before the decision of the Immigration Tribunal would be premature. This matter is best left to the British Immigration and Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers,” she added.

“The rented spokespersons of Imran Khan had no interest in the real issues being faced by the people. NAB too was blind to the trillions worth of corruption by the government and its sole purpose is to target PML-N leaders,” she claimed.

She said that those who try to frame Nawaz in baseless allegations must not forget that Nawaz Sharif left his ailing wife on the death bed and came to Pakistan along with his daughter and went to jail, knowing that all these cases were nothing more than “political victimization”.

She also asked the government spokespersons to refrain from politicising Nawaz’s health.

Marriyum also alleged that the PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Kamran Michael, Khawaja Asif, and others were kept in death-row cells when they were in jails.

“They were harassed and mentally tortured. But despite all these tactics, the PTI government could not prove a single penny of corruption on PML-N leaders,” she further claimed.

She also criticised the government ministers for the “propaganda” that Nawaz was not ill.

“It seems like PTI had totally lost its mind because it was the same government which sent Nawaz abroad on the grounds of deteriorated health conditions,” she maintained.

