Pandemic speeds up worldwide

PARIS: The Covid-19 pandemic continues to surge in all regions of the world apart from Latin America and the Caribbean, leaping by nearly a half in North America.

Here is the global state of play over the past week, according to a specialised AFP database.

The pandemic is accelerating almost everwhere, most markedly in the US and Canada which saw a jump of 44 percent in average daily cases over the past week.

Cases increased by 20 percent in Oceania, 11 percent in the Middle East, six percent in Asia, three percent in Europe and one percent in Africa.