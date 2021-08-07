ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 07 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (August 6, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 06.08.2021   VALUE 06.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less
than 6 months           0.1283% PA            0.6218% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.0950% PA            0.6550% PA
For 12 months          -0.0201% PA            0.8549% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0201% PA            1.3549% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0201% PA            1.6049% PA
For  4 years           -0.0201% PA            1.8549% PA
For  5 years           -0.0201% PA            1.9799% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 06.08.2021   VALUE 06.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1760% PA            0.5740% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1596% PA            0.5904% PA
For 12 Months           0.0636% PA            0.8114% PA
For  2 Years            0.0636% PA            1.3114% PA
For  3 Years            0.0636% PA            1.5614% PA
For  4 years            0.0636% PA            1.8114% PA
For  5 years            0.0636% PA            1.9364% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 06.08.2021   VALUE 06.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3087% PA            1.0587% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2839% PA            1.0339% PA
For 12 Months           0.2506% PA            1.1256% PA
For  2 Years            0.2506% PA            1.6256% PA
For  3 Years            0.2506% PA            1.8756% PA
For  4 years            0.2506% PA            2.1256% PA
For  5 years            0.2506% PA            2.2506% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 06.08.2021   VALUE 06.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1508% PA            0.5992% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1860% PA            0.5640% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1970% PA            0.6780% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1970% PA            1.1780% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1970% PA            1.4280% PA
For  4 Years           -0.1970% PA            1.6780% PA
For  5 years           -0.1970% PA            1.8030% PA
========================================================

