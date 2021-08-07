Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (August 6, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 06.08.2021 VALUE 06.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1283% PA 0.6218% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA For 12 months -0.0201% PA 0.8549% PA For 2 Years -0.0201% PA 1.3549% PA For 3 Years -0.0201% PA 1.6049% PA For 4 years -0.0201% PA 1.8549% PA For 5 years -0.0201% PA 1.9799% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 06.08.2021 VALUE 06.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1596% PA 0.5904% PA For 12 Months 0.0636% PA 0.8114% PA For 2 Years 0.0636% PA 1.3114% PA For 3 Years 0.0636% PA 1.5614% PA For 4 years 0.0636% PA 1.8114% PA For 5 years 0.0636% PA 1.9364% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 06.08.2021 VALUE 06.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2839% PA 1.0339% PA For 12 Months 0.2506% PA 1.1256% PA For 2 Years 0.2506% PA 1.6256% PA For 3 Years 0.2506% PA 1.8756% PA For 4 years 0.2506% PA 2.1256% PA For 5 years 0.2506% PA 2.2506% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 06.08.2021 VALUE 06.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA For 12 Months -0.1970% PA 0.6780% PA For 2 Years -0.1970% PA 1.1780% PA For 3 Years -0.1970% PA 1.4280% PA For 4 Years -0.1970% PA 1.6780% PA For 5 years -0.1970% PA 1.8030% PA ========================================================

