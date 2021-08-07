Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll since May 20

Karachi: Pakistan lost 95 people to the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the highest death toll recorded in a single day since May 20, when 102 fatalities were reported.

The country's death toll has now increased to 23,797 as Pakistan rushes to curb the spread of the deadly Delta variant.

During the last 24 hours, 57,233 tests were conducted out of which 4,720 came out positive. So far, 1,063,125 cases have been confirmed in Pakistan since the outbreak of the novel virus last year.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.24% on August 6 as the country sees a surge in its active Covid-19 cases as compared to the previous waves.

During the last 24 hours, the active number of cases rose to 79,837. The critical number of cases rose to 4,275 after the condition of 118 more patients deteriorated in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 4,780 new recoveries, taking the tally to 959,491.

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost Pakistan's vaccination rate

Meanwhile, the NCOC announced on Friday that coronavirus vaccination has commenced for people under 18 as the government rushes to increase its inoculation drive to help slow a Delta variant-fuelled surge in infections.

"Students aged 16-18 years, who need to go abroad for study to universities requiring mandatory vaccination will be administered Moderna vaccine. (to be administered on checking valid visa / university documents)," NCOC tweeted.

Pakistan has seen an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated after the government officials threatened to block cell phones and bar unvaccinated citizens from offices, restaurants, shopping malls and transport.

On August 2, the country surpassed its highest tally for jabs in a single day after over 1 million doses were administered. So far, over 31 million jabs have been administered since Pakistan commenced its immunisation drive.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has revealed that 33% of people aged 50 or above have received at least one vaccine dose, as compared to four weeks back when only 21% had been vaccinated.

"This is the age group which is most vulnerable to serious disease due to covid. Please particularly encourage those in this age group to vaccinate," Umar urged.

The Ministry of National Health Services has assured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. The ministry tweeted that more doses had been purchased and centres were being restocked.

The government plans to inoculate 40 percent of the population in big cities by the end of August and 70 million by the end of this year. It has also committed to spending $1.1 billion on procuring the Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate its people.