KSE-100 Index sheds gains: BRIndex100 slips

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday witnessed a declining trend and closed on negative note as the investors opted to book profit on available margins.

BRIndex100 lost 11.81 points or 0.23 percent to close at 5,179.74 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,208.38 points and intraday low of 5,171.56 points. Volumes stood at 470.890 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 81.76 points or 0.31 percent to close at 26,233.20 points with a turnover of 265.947 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 149.00 points or 0.31 percent and closed at 47,640.88 points. Trading activities also improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 546.810 million shares as compared to 532.951 million shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $124,753. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 7 billion to Rs 8.364 trillion. Out of total 492 active scrips, 263 closed in negative and 212 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

PTCL was the volume leader with 62.138 million shares and gained Rs 0.58 to close at Rs 12.63 followed by TPL Corp that lost Rs 0.95 to close at Rs 23.93 with 42.663 million shares. Unilever Foods and Ismail Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 99.50 and Rs 29.95 respectively to close at Rs 16,999.50 and Rs 429.95 while Pak Services and Nestle Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 72.52 and Rs 66.82 respectively to close at Rs 894.48 and Rs 5983.18.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 50.4 points or 0.51 percent to close at 9,900.34 points with total turnover of 4.371 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 28.59 points or 0.39 percent to close at 7,238.81 points with 11.918 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 13.57 points or 0.14 percent to close at 9,406.80 points with 46.089 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,587.10 points, down 3.46 points or 0.06 percent with 13.706 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 11.57 points or 0.29 percent to close at 3,988.39 points with 21.899 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index decreased by 12.46 points or 0.26 percent to close at 4,700.88 points with 192.632 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower on late session selling amid concerns for global equity sell-off and uncertainty over economic outcome of government decision for lockdowns amid Covid outbreak.

Early session support was witnessed amid reports on surge in exports and strong financial results in banking sector.

He said slump in global crude oil prices and investor concerns for delay in release of $400 million WB loan support for energy sector reforms played catalyst role in bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021