'Mirpur Royals': Recorder Television Network media partners

KARACHI: Aaj News and Aaj Entertainment (Recorder Television Network) will be the Official Media Partners for the team "Mirpur Royals" in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

KPL will kick off from Aug 6, 2021 with a grand opening ceremony of the event to be followed by the first match of the season between Mirpur Royals and Rawalpindi Hawks in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

An MoU signing ceremony had taken place in Islamabad between the franchise owners Adil Waheed, the coach, Inzimam-ul-Haq and Younis Sohail- Resident Director Aaj News.

Mirpur Royals is being captained by the leading cricketer Shoaib Malik and the team includes renowned players Mohammad Irfan, Amad Butt, Sharjeel Khan, Khushdil Shah among others.

