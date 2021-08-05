KPL: Aaj News and Aaj Entertainment official media partners of Mirpur Royals

(Karachi) Aaj News and Aaj Entertainment (Recorder Television Network) will be the official media partners for Mirpur Royals in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL) that will kick off on August 6.

A grand opening ceremony of the event is to be followed by the first match of the season between Mirpur Royals and Rawalpindi Hawks in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in Islamabad between franchise owners Adil Waheed, team coach Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Younis Sohail, Resident Director Aaj News.

Mirpur Royals is being led by leading cricketer and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik. The team includes renowned players including Mohammad Irfan, Amad Butt, Sharjeel Khan, Khushdil Shah among others.

At least six teams will fight for the trophy in the league. The teams, Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions, will play in a double round-robin format with each team facing the other twice.

All matches are scheduled to be held in Muzaffarabad with the tournament due to end on August 16.